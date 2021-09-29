Kapil Sharma Says He Battled Depression When His Show Went Off-air in 2017: Stopped Trusting People

The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show is seeing a lot of success with an entertaining cast of comedians and special guests. The show is one of the staples of Indian entertainment and have been going strong since many years now. However, in 2017, the show went off-air for over a year. Recently, comedian and host Kapil Sharma appeared on a segment of the radio show Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest. The comedian talked about battling depression while the show was off-air. He also talked about how his wife struck with him while he went through mental health struggles.

Talking to the host, he said, “I think that becoming the best in your job is not difficult but maintaining that position for a period of time is. There are politics, people pulling your leg. So, at that time, I stopped trusting people. They would say something on my face and something else behind my back. I shut my show down even though nobody asked me to do so."

After The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air he launched Family Time With Kapil Sharma. However, the show wasn’t successful. Later on, he restarted TKSS which is now running strong. Talking about the transition, Kapil said, “My physical and mental condition at that time wasn’t good. But I thought, the best way to respond to naysayers is through my show. I understood it was my show which got me the love of the audience and recognition so I started it again. Till when will you keep fighting with people on Twitter? I thought I should start what am good at."

He also credited his family for helping him get through the rough times. He said that while his mother did not know about his battle with depression, his wife Ginni Chatarth stood with him as his ‘pillar of support.’

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao are recurring casts of the show.

