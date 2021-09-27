Kapil Sharma Says Neha Kakkar's Fake Pregnancy Post Tricked Him: I Got Emotional, Messaged Her

Earlier in December, Neha Kakkar surprised everyone by posting an image of her flaunting a baby bump with Rohanpreet Singh. The social media post was shared two months after they tied the knot. However, it was soon revealed that they were not expecting but merely promoting an upcoming track Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

When recently Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show, show host Kapil teased Neha about her fake pregnancy post and said, “In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was Khyaal Rakhya Kar. I got so emotional, I’ve known her for years, so I commented on the post God bless you. I even personally messaged her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song’."

While Neha and Archana Purana Singh burst out into loud laughs, Kapil had a dead-pan expression.

Neha has also donned the hat of a director for the music video of the track ‘Peene Lage Ho’. The song is sung by Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh, who also features in the track alongside actress Jasmin Bhasin.

Thrilled about her directorial debut, Neha told IANS, “Although this is my first time directing a music video, I think I’ve been preparing for it throughout my career as a singer. It felt great to be challenging myself with direction. I have been in front of the camera so far and getting behind it gave me a maker’s perspective into video creation. I seek the blessings of my fans who’ve been super supportive of my projects."

