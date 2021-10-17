Kapil Sharma Says Spine Injury Reason Why Show Went Off-air: 'Have Suffered a Lot'

In January of 2021, some wheel-chair bound photos and videos of comedian Kapil Sharma surfaced online which worried his fans. After being snapped by the paparazzi at the airport, the comedian had clarified that he had sustained a back injury at the gym and as fine. Now, in a recent video, Kapil opened up about suffering for spinal injury and how it made him take his popular show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ off air. Kapil further added that he had initially hurt his back in 2015 in USA, but he did not know the root cause of pain. He was given epidural by a doctor there and had felt relief. However, he hurt his back again in 2021.

Kapil appeared in a new video on the occasion of World Spine Day on Saturday. In the video, Kapil said, “I suffered this again in January 2021. I had so many plans but I had to stop everything. I had to take my show off-air because of the injury. This pain leads to a change in your behaviour, you start feeling helpless because you can’t get up from bed. And then people start telling you that you will gain weight by lying down all the time. You should start liquid diet. A person is already in pain and someone gives you a salad to eat, your pain is doubled. I have suffered a lot.”

Read: Kapil Sharma Gets Punched By Sonakshi Sinha As He Mocks Shatrughan Sinha in ROFL Video