Kapil Sharma Schools Fan Who Thinks Chandigarh is Part of Punjab: 'Google it'

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma set a social media user straight recently who thought that Chandigarh, a Union Territory, is a part of Punjab state.

Kapil recently posted a flyer on social media and informed people that some people he knew were arranging food for the needy amid the coronavirus spread. "Attached with the post here are two numbers. If anyone in Punjab and Chandigarh has problem in availing food services can contact these numbers. Some of my friends there are arranging food for the underprivileged. I congratulate them for their actions. God bless you," read Kapil's caption.

To this, one user wrote, "Chandigarh Punjab mein hi toh aata hai (Chandigarh is a part of Punjab)."

Kapil wrote in response, "No my learned friend. Punjab is a state and Chandigarh is a Union Territory. Google it."

Chandigarh city is shared as a capital between Punjab and the relatively new state of Haryana.

As far as political relations and governance is concerned, Chandigarh is treated as a Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Kapil has been constantly stepping up efforts to fight the coronavirus spread in his own way. Kapil had earlier announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh towards the PM Relief Fund for the battle against coronavirus.

He also shared a post recently and urged fans not to abandon their pets as they cannot carry and transmit coronavirus. His efforts in fighting this battle against the deadly viral infection are being lauded by many.

Follow @News18Movies for more