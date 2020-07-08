Kapil Sharma Serves Nostalgia as He Shares This Throwback Pic with Neha Kakkar

Bollywood and TV celebrities have been in quarantine due to the coronavirus spread and are constantly sharing memories from the past that are keeping us both engaged and entertained in day-to-day lives. Now, comedian Kapil Sharma has revisited the past and shared a golden throwback moment with singer Neha Kakkar.

In the picture, which seems to be from the days Kapil was new in the entertainment industry, he can be seen posing all smiles as Neha sits besides him. He also seems curious as he looks at something over his head. The celebrity talk show host is seen wearing a red T-shirt and cargo pants.

Meanwhile, Neha flaunts her infectious smile in the snap with Kapil. She wears a black top and pairs it with jeans. Her curled up hair adds charm to the look.

Sharing the throwback picture on social media on Wednesday, Kapil wrote, "Identify the kids."

On the work front, Kapil is reported to begin filming for The Kapil Sharma Show in mid-July after all shooting related work was halted due to the coronavirus spread in March. The artistes, including Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, have been rehearsing via virtual conferencing. It is also said that Sonu Sood may be the first guest to feature in the first, post-lockdown episode.

