Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
Kapil Sharma is struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air.
Once hailed as the undisputed king of comedy in India, Kapil Sharma is now struggling to make a comeback.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to Kapil Sharma, whom he calls his friend, for his maiden Punjabi production Son Of Manjeet Singh.
Akshay on Tuesday tweeted the trailer of the film, which stars Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi. "Sometimes complex but if done correctly a father-son relation can be a beautiful one. Wishing my friends Kapil Sharma and Gurpreet Ghuggi all the best for Son Of Manjeet Singh," he captioned the trailer.
Directed by Vikram Grover, the film will release on October 12.
Akshay is waiting for the release of his film 2.0 on November 29.
Kapil Sharma is struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air. Before that, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, struggled to fight negative publicity and decreasing TRP.
All this started after Kapil's mid-air brawl with fellow comedian Sunil Grover early 2017 on a flight from Australia to India. Soon, the shooting of his show with Bollywood celebs started getting cancelled. He tried to make comebacks but couldn't really fetch the audience's attention.
Will he be regaining his lost glory with this new film?
(With inputs from IANS)
