GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck

Kapil Sharma is struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
Once hailed as the undisputed king of comedy in India, Kapil Sharma is now struggling to make a comeback.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to Kapil Sharma, whom he calls his friend, for his maiden Punjabi production Son Of Manjeet Singh.

Akshay on Tuesday tweeted the trailer of the film, which stars Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi. "Sometimes complex but if done correctly a father-son relation can be a beautiful one. Wishing my friends Kapil Sharma and Gurpreet Ghuggi all the best for Son Of Manjeet Singh," he captioned the trailer.




Directed by Vikram Grover, the film will release on October 12.

Akshay is waiting for the release of his film 2.0 on November 29.

Kapil Sharma is struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air. Before that, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, struggled to fight negative publicity and decreasing TRP.

All this started after Kapil's mid-air brawl with fellow comedian Sunil Grover early 2017 on a flight from Australia to India. Soon, the shooting of his show with Bollywood celebs started getting cancelled. He tried to make comebacks but couldn't really fetch the audience's attention.

Will he be regaining his lost glory with this new film?

(With inputs from IANS)
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...