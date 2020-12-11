Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Family Pics as Baby Daughter Anayra Turns One

Indian television's comedy king Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's daughter, Anayra Sharma turned one on Thursday, December 10. The comedian shared pictures of Anayra's birthday bash on his Instagram account. The glimpses from the party show Kapil and Ginni's adorable munchkin all smiles as the couple thanked everyone for sending their love.

The Kapil Sharma Show host expressed his gratitude to fans for sending their love and blessings to their 'laado' on her first birthday. To celebrate the occasion Ginni, Kapil and his mother wore t-shirts that had "Anayra turns one" written on it, while the birthday girl Anayra looked all cute in the pink frock, a tiara and the lovely cake beside her. In one of the pictures, she is also seen happily sitting in her grandmother's lap as she poses for the cameras.

The pictures have received over 1.4million views as celebrities and fans send in their wishes. Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa commented, "Happy Birthday️" on Kapil's post. Rapper and musician Honey Singh also congratulated the family. Kapil's colleague from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti commented, "Happy birthday to the cute munchkin.” Actress Richa Chadha commented, "God bless you️."

Kapil married his longtime girlfriend Ginni on December 12, 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Kapil even showed the pictures of his daughter to his on-screen crush Deepika Padukone on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Reacting to Anayra's picture, the actor went ‘wow'.

Kapil rarely shares pictures of his daughter so this one was special. The last time he shared his daughter's pictures were on the occasion of Diwali with Ginni and his mother. They were all dressed up in black and looked like the perfect family that they are.