Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Video of His Daughter Playing the Drums

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is known for making the audiences smile on screen but he also knows how to put a smile on their faces off-screen. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to his Instagram Story section recently to share a video of her daughter Anayra playing the drums. The 2-year-old girl could also be heard asking her father to join in. “Papa, ap bhi bajao," she said. Kapil captioned the post as, “Like father like daughter." This heartwarming clip could easily make anyone smile. Take a look at the snippets:

Besides Anayra, Kapil is also a father to his son Trishaan who he and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed in 2021.

Meanwhile, a biopic on Kapil Sharma is in the works. Producer Mahaveer Jain Friday announced a delightful film on the life of Kapil Sharma under Lyca Productions. The film is titled ‘Funkaar’ and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ fame.

Kapil’s debut comedy special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ is set to premiere on January 28. The stand-up special was announced last year in January. In the Netflix special, Kapil spilt beans over his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath among other things. In a new promo shared on Monday, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose marriage to Ginni over a phone call.

In a one-minute-long video, Kapil revealed that he mustered up the courage to ask Ginni if she loved her after drinking alcohol. Calling Ginni his “favourite among all the actresses,” the comedian said, “I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today.

