Kapil Sharma Shares Aww-dorable Family Pic As His Little Munchkin Turns One, Archana Puran Singh Sends Love

A day after celebrating the first birthday of his son Trishaan, comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media and dropped adorable family pictures from the celebration. On Wednesday, Kapil shared a series of pictures on his official Instagram account featuring his wife Ginni, his mother and daughter Anayra along with Trishaan.

In one of the pictures, Trishaan can be seen sitting on his grandmother’s lap. In another picture, Kapil can be seen holding his little munchkin as wife Ginni also poses alongside. Needless to say, the Sharmas look prettiest and cutest together in these pictures. Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, “Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa , First photo shoot of #trishaan.”

Several friends and fans took to the comment section and showered love on little Trishaan. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Manyyyyyyy happy returns of the day Trishaan (sic) Lots of love and blessings for a long and beautiful, happy and healthy life.” Singer Neeti Mohan also commented, “Look at the lead actor how cuteeeee and what a brilliant supporting cast. God bless you all (sic)." Shreya Ghoshal, actor Karanvir Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sophie Choudry among other also sent love to the family.

On Tuesday, Kapil had written a heartwarming note wishing his son on his first birthday. “Today is the first bday of my son Trishaan. Need your love and blessings. Happy birthday my son. Thank you for coming in our life and making it more beautiful. God bless," he wrote.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma recently made his Netflix debut with his show titled I’m Not Done Yet.

