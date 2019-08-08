Kapil Sharma Shares Babymoon Pics With Wife As They Take a Stroll 'In This Beautiful World'

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child and the actor-comedian will be taking a break from his show to spend some quality time together. Last week, the two-headed to Canada for their babymoon.

Now, treating his fans, Kapil took to Instagram to share pictures from their vacation. In the pictures, the couple can be seen taking a stroll down the streets, hand-in-hand. "You and I in this beautiful world," the comedian captioned the post on Instagram.

Kapil, who remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news only recently. The baby is reportedly due December. "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," Kapil said.

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12, last year. Kapil's family also hosted a reception in Amritsar for the newlyweds. He organised a separate function in Mumbai on December 24 for his colleagues and members of the film fraternity.

On the professional front, after having battled several lows, Kapil was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.

