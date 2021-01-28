Kapil Sharma Shares Cute Video of Anayra Walking with Push Toy

Kapil Sharma shared an adorable video on his social media handle in which his over one-year-old daughter Anayra is walking. The little one uses a push toy to walk on her own two feet.

Kapil posted heart-shaped emojis alongside this video of Anayra.

Meanwhile, Kapil has also confirmed reports that his television series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will go on a “small break” as he wants to focus on his family, with wife Ginni Chatrath expecting their second child. The second season of the The Kapil Sharma Show, with superstar Salman Khan attached as one of the producers, currently airs on Sony TV.

There were reports that the show would go off air briefly and return with creative changes. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why is the show going off air, Kapil replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in 2018 and welcomed baby girl Anayra in December 2019. When another user posed a similar question about the show, the 39-year-old actor said the show is only taking a “small break”. The comedy show features an ensemble of artistes, including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

During the session, Sharma also confirmed starring in the rumoured SonyLIV project, Dadi Ki Shaadi. When a fan asked about its casting, the comedian said, “Don’t know anything about the cast yet, team is working on the script.”

(With PTI inputs)