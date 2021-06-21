Kapil Sharma Shares First Pic of Baby Boy Trishaan with Anayra, Fans Say 'They're Twins'

Kapil Sharma took to social media on Sunday to share the first picture of his baby boy Trishaan, who was born in February, earlier this year. It was Father’s Day and Kapil posted an adorable snap with both his babies dressed alike, sitting on his lap.

Kapil’s elder daughter Anayra holds a knife in her hands and is about to cut the cake. Both the babies and Kapil ae dressed on similar white T-shirt with the caption “I love you daddy."

Kapil captioned the post, “Father’s Day celebration".

The image quickly went viral on social media, garnering over a million likes in just few hours. Fans were demanding for long that Kapil shares the first picture of Trishaan. And now he has finally done it. Interestingly, some netizens pointed out that both Anayra and Trishaan look alike in a lot of ways.

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to return to TV with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The cast and crew have already begun preparations and creative teams are regularly meeting up with the talents, both old and new.

Apart from this, Kapil also has a Netflix special lined up for release during this year.

