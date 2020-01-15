Kapil Sharma Shares First Pictures of 'Piece of Heart' Daughter Anayra, Good Wishes Pour In

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents to a baby girl on December 10. And on Tuesday, the comedian introduced his little bundle of joy on social media with adorable photos of her.

The couple revealed that they have named the baby Anayra. "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma," Kapil captioned his posts. The first photo shows Anayra wearing a cute star-printed onesie. In the second one, she cradled in Kapil's arms while mom Ginni joins them in the frame.

Many of his friends from the industry commented on the photos, sending in their love and good wishes for the baby. Actress Hina Khan commented, "Mashallah." Sisters Neeti and Mukti Mohan commented on the name. Mukti said, "Awieeee SquishidiSquishhhh❤️ Kapu Partner, A se naam? Attendance mein pehele naam ayega."

Ahana Kumra, B Praak, Ravi Dubey, Mahhi Vij and Kavita Kaushik also commented on Kapil's post, sending lots of love and blessings.

The photos seem to have been taken at the birthday celebrations of Kapil's mother Janak Rani. Photos and videos from the party were shared by the comedian's fans on social media, who were happy to see a glimpse of the baby girl.

Janak aunty ka b'day celebrationBaby Ginnu ki 1st jhalakChoti si hi sahi magar ok for mepuri jhalak bhi milegi jald hi@KapilSharmaK9 @ChatrathGinni pic.twitter.com/rWvTywQNur — ❃ɢɪɴɴɪ-ʜᴏʟɪᴄ❃ (@crazyforkaneet) January 14, 2020

An overwhelmed Kapil had shared the news of the birth of his first child on Twitter in December. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all, Jai mata di," he had posted.

