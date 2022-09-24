Kapil Sharma Shares Glimpses of His Comeback Film 'Zwigato' Screening at TIFF 2022, Watch

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share glimpses from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 for his film Zwigato. The movie, in which Kapil plays a food delivery rider, was screened at the festival’s Contemporary World Cinema section. The actor was accompanied by the cast of the film including Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta.

The short video shared by Kapil Sharma from the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 showed glimpses of his red-carpet look, the audience watching the film, his time on stage and much more. At the beginning of the video, Kapil is seen telling the camera that this is his first-ever film festival. He then goes on to thank Nandita Das for supporting and believing in him and soon goes on to give her a hug. Kapil and Nandita are then seen walking the red carpet in stunning outfits. Towards the end, the cast of the film is seen on the stage talking about the film to the audience.

For the event, Kapil wore an all-black formal fit and paired it with a quirky white and grey coat. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and opted for well-gelled hair and stubble. Nandita, on the other hand, donned a golden and white colour saree with maroon borders. She paired her look with a chunky pair of earrings, and a bindi and opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with the video, the comedian penned a heartfelt note revealing his visit to the festival. He wrote, ” Thank you Toronto #tiff for showing so much love for #zwigato. Now it’s time for Busan International Film Festival #biff #gratitude @nanditadas @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial. Take a look at the post below.

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, stars Shahana Goswami and Kapil Sharma. Kapil’s character, an ex-factory floor manager, loses his job as a result of the pandemic. While working as a food delivery rider, he struggles with the world of ratings and rewards. His stay-at-home wife (Shahana) begins looking for various job opportunities to supplement the family’s income, both with trepidation and excitement about her newfound independence. Zwigato was also officially selected for its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival earlier this month. This year’s film festival is set to take place from October 5 to 14.

