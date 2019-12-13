Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kapil Sharma Shares Grateful Instagram Post on First Wedding Anniversary

This week has brought a lot of happiness for actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. He celebrated his marriage anniversary as well as his daughter's birth.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Kapil Sharma Shares Grateful Instagram Post on First Wedding Anniversary
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)

It has been a joy-filled week for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath as the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary on Thursday. On the occasion, the comedian took to Instagram to thank everyone around him for their good wishes and blessings.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma had announced on Twitter that he and his wife were blessed with a babygirl. Celebrating his marriage anniversary as well in the same week, he took to Instagram and said, "Can't thank god enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life."

In the comments, Karanvir Bohra, Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Archana Puran Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others wished him.

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in December last year in Jalandhar. Following their marriage, the couple held two receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai with the latter including a number of notable celebrities.

