Kapil Sharma Shares Grateful Instagram Post on First Wedding Anniversary

It has been a joy-filled week for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath as the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary on Thursday. On the occasion, the comedian took to Instagram to thank everyone around him for their good wishes and blessings.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma had announced on Twitter that he and his wife were blessed with a babygirl. Celebrating his marriage anniversary as well in the same week, he took to Instagram and said, "Can't thank god enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life."

In the comments, Karanvir Bohra, Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Archana Puran Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others wished him.

View this post on Instagram Thank u A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:44pm PST

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in December last year in Jalandhar. Following their marriage, the couple held two receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai with the latter including a number of notable celebrities.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.