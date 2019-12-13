Kapil Sharma Shares Grateful Instagram Post on First Wedding Anniversary
This week has brought a lot of happiness for actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. He celebrated his marriage anniversary as well as his daughter's birth.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)
It has been a joy-filled week for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath as the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary on Thursday. On the occasion, the comedian took to Instagram to thank everyone around him for their good wishes and blessings.
On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma had announced on Twitter that he and his wife were blessed with a babygirl. Celebrating his marriage anniversary as well in the same week, he took to Instagram and said, "Can't thank god enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life."
In the comments, Karanvir Bohra, Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Archana Puran Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others wished him.
View this post on Instagram
Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all ❤️ jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019
Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in December last year in Jalandhar. Following their marriage, the couple held two receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai with the latter including a number of notable celebrities.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch
- BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu's Title Defence Ends After Loss to Chen Yu Fei
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders