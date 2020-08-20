Kapil Sharma Shares the Cutest Picture With Daughter Anayra

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared an adorable photo with his daughter Anayra. In the snap, daddy’s little princess is seen wearing a pink coloured Minie Mouse onesie. The little diva is also wearing a matching headband.

The happy dad is seen sporting a brown colour T-shirt with a black jacket and a black cap. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank you, god, for this beautiful gift."

The first line of the caption is from singer Andrew McMahon's 2014 song Cecilia And The Satellite.

On December 10 last year, Kapil had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. He had written: “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di.” In mid-January this year, he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.”

Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot in Jalandhar in December 2018 as per Sikh and Hindu traditions.