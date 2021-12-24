Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Dance to RRR Song 'Naacho Naacho' With Krushna Abhishek, Kiku

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film RRR. The stars of RRR will next be seen promoting the magnum opus on The Kapil Sharma Show. RRR team will grace The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence this weekend. Krushna Abhishek, who is a regular cast member of TKSS, shared a glimpse into the upcoming episode in which he will be seen shaking a leg with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, Krushna shared a video of him and his co-star Kiku Sharda performing the hook step of RRR song ‘Naacho Naacho’ with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Sharing the video, Krushna wrote, “New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt."

Fans were excited to see their favourite South stars on The Kapil Sharma Show. “Most awaited episode," a fan wrote. “This episode will break the record of all-time high TRP," wrote another fan. A third user commented, “Oh my god, RRR team on TKSSS!"

RRR is expected to be released on numerous screens worldwide, according to sources. NTR and Ram Charan play Telugu historical heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in this film. In addition to them, British actor and model Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt will be there. The RRR crew has been on a rigorous promotional tour in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kochi. In addition, Salman Khan attended a pre-release function in Mumbai. ‘RRR’ is set to be released on January 7, 2022, and is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The film is estimated to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 400 crores.

Reports also say that RRR will be available on OTT platforms within 60 days of its premiere. The film’s OTT rights have been bought by Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service. However, no official information is available at this time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.