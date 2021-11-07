Kapil Sharma Show: Katrina Kaif Touches Akshay Kumar's Feet; He Jokes 'Ye Hai Respect of Seniors'

This weekend Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming superstars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who will be seen promoting their newly released film Sooryavanshi. In the promo, shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Katrina Kaif greets Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh but misses out Akshay Kumar. He seems unhappy with her gesture and jokingly taunts her for not greeting him.

“Aap logo ne ek baat note ki? Jaise (Katrina) aayi, sabko hello bola. Aapko (Archana) ko namaste bola, aapse (Kapil) mili. Mujhe mili hi nahi (Did you all notice something? She came and greeted everyone but not me),” he says. Katrina agrees and tries to make up immediately. “Nahi, nahi, sahi baat hai (No, no, you’re right),” she says and touches Akshay’s feet while he jokes, “Ye dekho, ye hai respect of seniors (See this, this is the respect she has for seniors)."

Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Eyeing Massive 1st Weekend Run

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is continuing to be a big draw at the box office on day two of its release. After registering the biggest box office opening during the Covid pandemic for a Bollywood film, audiences continue to flock to cinema halls to catch their favourite superstars on the big screen.

On day two of release, Akshay’s film earned Rs 23.85 crore. Adding to its day one collection of Rs 26.29 crore, the total business now stands at Rs 50.14 crore after two days of opening.

