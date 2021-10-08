Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Tells Vicky Kaushal, 'Shah Rukh Khan Is Upset With You' in ROFL Promo

Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sarcar will be seen promoting their upcoming film Sardar Udham on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, October 10. The film is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in Westminster, London in 1940.

A new promo of the forthcoming episode was shared by TKSS makers on social media on Friday. In the promo, Kiku Sharda’s character jokes that Shah Rukh Khan is upset with Vicky Kaushal. When Vicky asks him the reason, Kiku replies, “Wo sabse keh rahe the ki, ‘Vicky Kaushal ne abhi tak meri Josh film kyun nahi dekhi?’ (He was telling everyone, ‘Why has Vicky Kaushal not watched my film Josh yet?)'"

Kapil Sharma Gets Punched By Sonakshi Sinha As He Mocks Shatrughan Sinha in ROFL Video

“How do you know he (SRK) hasn’t watched it yet?" Host Kapil Sharma asks Kiku. “Arre, he keeps asking everyone, ‘How’s the josh, how’s the josh, how’s the josh?'" Kiku replies, leaving everyone in splits.

Sardar Udham also stars Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Kirsty Averton. The film will premiere worldwide on October 16 on Prime Video. Sardar Udham traces the story of Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vicky Kaushal: Irrfan Khan was Supposed to Play Sardar Udham Singh, Nobody Can Fill His Shoes

In an interview with us, Kaushal said that the idea was to get into the mind of the revolutionary, “It is not a biopic of a man. It is a biopic of his ideologies and of a freedom struggle. So it is a much bigger and deeper biopic. There are certain archival photographs which we have used as a reference in terms of the looks and styling but beyond that, the film primarily was about what his state of mind was at that time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.