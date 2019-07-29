Take the pledge to vote

Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again

Salman Khan has reportedly warned comedian Kapil Sharma, whose show the 'Dabangg' star is producing, not to do anything 'silly' ever again.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma is television's most bankable star. He was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World book of Records London. But the popularity has come with its share of controversies.

His fallout with Sunil Gorver in 2017 was bitter, after which the latter opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Later, Sharma's tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about bribes being demanded by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer for construction of his office at Versova sparked a row. His abusive Twitter rant against a senior journalist also created a stir.

But after having battled several lows, Sharma is finally in a happy space professionally. And, if a report in International Business Times India is to be believed, actor Salman Khan has a big role in Sharma maintaining a decent image for himself. For the uninitiated, Khan is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show.

"The show is doing really well. It is getting good TRP now. Salman has strictly told Kapil not to do anything silly ever again. Of course, Kapil cannot afford to risk losing a producer like Salman," a source close to Sony TV told IBT.

When asked if there was any chance of Grover coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, the source replied in negative.

Sharma is currently on a break from his talk show as he and wife Ginni Chatrath are enjoying their babymoon in Canada. The couple is expecting their first child and the comedian decided to spend some quality time with his wife. The baby is due December.

Sharma, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror only recently.

"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," Sharma said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

