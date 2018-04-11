English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Comedian's Show Put On Hold; No New Episode This Weekend
Family Time With Kapil Sharma marked Kapil's comeback on TV after six months after the entertainment channel temporarily suspended The Kapil Sharma Show due to the comedian's deteriorating health and apparently to improve its rating game.

Trouble seems to be far from over for Kapil Sharma. Sony TV has reportedly decided to shut down the actor-comedian's comeback show Family Time With Kapil Sharma after he shocked everyone by posting a series of abusive tweets on last Friday.

However, it now looks like the network is unhappy with Kapil cancelling the shoots of his show over and over again. According to the latest report in Indian Express, the channel has decided to "keep the show on hold for now."
“We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. At least the whole of April, we aren’t shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better," a source close to the current show told IE.
Kapil went on an ugly, full-blown abusive rant on Twitter on April 6, defending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The tweets were later deleted from his account. It was then revealed that his account was hacked. Kapil, however, later admitted that he himself had written that string of tweets laden with expletives.




