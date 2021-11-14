Kapil Sharma Show: Rani Mukerji Leaves Everyone in Splits After Fan Asks Price of Tomatoes

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Sunday. During the episode, Rani Mukerji answered a bunch of questions from housewives as the actress is playing the role of a middle-class lady in the upcoming film. The actress was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

Keeping the actress’ character in mind, one of the women in the audience asked Rani the price of tomatoes. “Tamatar jo hota hai, kya bhaav chal raha hoga? Any idea? (Do you know how much tomatoes cost?)” Kapil read the question. Rani confessed, “Wo toh nahi pata (I don’t know that).” Kapil then joked, “Itni badi heroine, tamatar ko kaha bhaav deti hogi (She’s such a big heroine, why will she give importance to tomatoes).”

In another video shared by Kapil Sharma, the host asks Saif if he is working round the clock because his family is expanding. Saif and Kareena welcomed son Jeh earlier this year. The actor had the most hilarious response. “Nai, family badh jaane ka pressure nai. Mujhe iss baat ka darr hai ki agar main ghar baitha rahoon toh shayad aur bacche ho jayenge (I fear that if I will stay home, I will make more babies),” he said. Saif is father to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, besides Jeh.

Saif and Rani, who have featured in several films before, also marked their presence on Ranveer Singh’s Big Picture. Bunty and Babli 2 will hit theatres on November 19.

