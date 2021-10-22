Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Nigam Sings 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' While Inhaling Helium Gas; See ROFL Promo

The Kapil Sharma Show will air a musical episode this weekend. We call it musical because some of the phenomenal musicians who have treated us with a number of melodious songs will grace the show. Musicians such as Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Sameer Khan, Talat Aziz and others will feature in the weekend episode of the comedy show. The singers will be seen sharing anecdotes from their careers. They will also treat the audience by singing some of their popular tracks.

But you cannot get away from the comedy show by simply answering a few questions and singing. Kapil has many pranks up his sleeve to make the night entertaining. In one of the promos, the comedian was seen asking for helium balloons. He further requests the singers to inhale the gas and sing a few lines from their songs. The promo clip which was shared by the channel on their social media, featured Hariharan, Shaan, and Sonu trying their hand at the experiment.

While Hariharan sang Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale in his helium gas-affected voice, Shaan sings Chaand Sifaarish. However, it was Sonu’s version of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin that left everyone in splits. While other singers, the audience, and Kapil were first laughing, they cheered for Sonu as he managed to hit the high note in the helium-induced song.

Post the helium gas task, Kapil said, “Ye soch rahe honge bade bade singers se ye karva rahe hain, sharam nahi aati (They must be thinking what are we doing with such big singers).”

In a previously released promo, while Sonu was seen mocking his acting career, Kiku Sharda’s sly dig on Kangana Ranaut left everyone in splits.

The episode will air over the weekend, at 9:30 pm. Stay tuned for a musical night!

