Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri Shocks Juhi Chawla As He Mimicks Shah Rukh Khan in Dara Singh Style

Juhi Chawla recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress also shared her excitement about the same on her Instagram account, wherein she posted a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming episode. In the video, Juhi reveals that late actor Dara Singh was the original choice for Shah Rukh Khan‘s role in the classic movie Darr.

Juhi then introduces Sudesh who mimicks Shah Rukh in Dara Singh’s style while reciting a few lines from Darr. “Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, Jay Mehta,” he says, leaving Juhi shocked. She looks at him and asks, “Kya (What)?" Juhi captioned the hilarious video: “Spilling some secrets."

Juhi Chawla Joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Web Series Heeramandi

Juhi Chawla was previously seen in Zee Comedy Show, where she couldn’t stop blushing when she was asked about how her and her husband, businessman Jay Mehta fell in love. The actor married Jay in 1996 and have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun.

In the episode, Farah Khan and Juhi also spoke about their bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Juhi narrated an incident about how Shah Rukh is not very punctual. She said that she had invited him to a party, that began at 11 pm. While Shah Rukh told her he would be a little late, the actor ended up arriving to her house at 2:30 am, after the party was over and she had fallen asleep.

“I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that’s when he came," she said.

