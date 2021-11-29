When ‘Bob Biswas’ Abhishek Bachchan Laughed At a User’s Comment On His Pic

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his Bob Biswas co-star Chitrangada Singh. In the episode, host Kapil Sharma showed the two actors the comments on their social media profiles. There is a segment on the show, ‘Post Ka Postmortem’, wherein unique comments from fans are shown to celebrity guests.

In one of the photos, Abhishek was seen lying next to vegetables. According to reports, this picture was clicked on the sets of Anurag Kashyap’s film Manmarziyan. In the snap, Abhishek is seen wearing a turban and a pyjama whose colour and motif are the same as the cot he’s seen lying on.

There was a comment on this picture that read, “Told ya not to work with Anurag Kashyap. He always leaves everybody poor, be it, producers or actors!” Another one commented, “Did you create the cot from the fabric of your pyjamas?”

Abhishek burst into laughter after reading the comments. The photo is from the shooting of the song ‘Chonch Ladhiyaan’. Speaking of the song, Abhishek said that this was probably one of those songs shot in a superfast manner. It was shot in two hours, leaving them with a lot of time to explore the location of the shoot, he said

Anurag is well-known for his modest and non-glamorous characters from the lower economic strata of society and the grit and grime of the underbelly.

Coming back to Bob Biswas, Abhishek plays a killer, who was first featured in the Vidya Balan-starrer movie Kahaani, which came out in 2012. The character was originally played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.