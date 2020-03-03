Kapil Sharma Shows His Hidden Talent, Mika Singh Records Him Drumming Like a Pro

Kapil Sharma is a man of many talents and his fans are not only crazy after his comic timing and his funny ways, but his music and singing ability too has mesmerised audiences for long. Recently, Kapil gave us a glimpse into his multi faceted personality has he played drums like a professional. Singer-composer Mika Singh, who is also known to be a good friend of Kapil, recorded a video and shared it on social media, which has left us going gaga over Kapil and his musical ability yet again.

Mika also showered praise on Kapil for his drumming skills and called him multi-talented and an ustaad (maestro). Check out a video of Kapil playing drums below:

Currently, Kapil is seen as a host on the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He also shared who will be gracing the stage of his show in the coming episode. "7 am shift early #morning #shoot any guess who is coming," Kapil wrote on Instagram as he hinted that Akshay Kumar and team Sooryavanshi will be shooting with Kapil in the lead up to the film's release on March 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more

