2-min read

Kapil Sharma Slammed for Joking About 300 Girlfriends of Sanjay Dutt on His Show

Kapil Sharma joked about Sanjay Dutt having more than 300 girlfriends referring to a dialogue in 'Sanju' film, where he was played on-screen by Ranbir Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Image Courtesy: Kapil Sharma Instagram

Kapil Sharma has a habit of landing himself in hot water for his sense of humor on The Kapil Sharma Show. His latest upsetting statement comes from his conversation with Sanjay Dutt when the actor appeared on the show to promote his now-released film Panipat.

In the episode, Kapil Sharma expressed admiration towards Dutt for having had more than 300 girlfriends which was a joke mentioned in a film on the actor, titled Sanju. Dutt's response to this was to state that he always keeps a record of his numbers and is currently considering his co-star Kriti Sanon to be his 309th girlfriend owing to her impressive performance in the film, he joked.

While everyone laughed at this, actress Dipannita Sharma lashed out against it. She took to Twitter to state that it would not have been a joke if stated by an actress and that this went on to show society's hypocrisy in terms of gender. She was also supported by other Twitter users who agreed with her.

Earlier last week Kapil Sharma had received a lot of backlash for joking about Archana Puran Singh's body figure and teasing her. It looks like its only a matter of time before the comedian takes another slip.

