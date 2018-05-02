Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday sent a legal notice to an entertainment portal and its editor, for allegedly publishing defamatory articles against him. Sharma has sought a public apology and Rs 100 crore in damages from the said journalist and the website.Sharma has claimed that the said journalist allegedly published “false, malicious, fraudulent" against him on the digital platform, reports PTI.“In view of the articles by Lalwani on Spotboye to willfully defame my client, we have sent them a legal notice to publicly apologise within seven days failing which we will institute civil and criminal proceedings against both,” Sharma’s advocate Tanveer Nizam said in a statement.It claimed damages “to the tune of Rs One Hundred Crore to be deposited in National Defence Fund”.Sharma has also demanded that the journalist tender an “unconditional public apology” within seven days of receiving the notice.However, the journalist confirmed to PTI that he had not received any notice yet.For the uninitiated, the comedian, who has returned to the small screen with his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, had lashed out at the Indian Judiciary for convicting Salman Khan and a particular portal for spreading negative news with regards to Kapil himself. He had further said that if he was the Prime Minister, he would have hung people who spread fake news.Kapil had also filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti Simoes and the said journalist for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him. He had alleged that the said journalist had started a false propaganda to defame him after Kapil refused to pay him the asked amount.