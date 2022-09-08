Kapil Sharma-Starrer Zwigato to Premiere at Busan Film Festival

Kapil Sharma is on his way to making grand comebacks. Not only is he making a grand comeback on television with the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show but also films with the upcoming Zwigato. This Nandita Das directorial marks Kapil returning to films after a hiatus following Firangi. However, fans will be surprised to know that the ace comedian, known for impeccable comic timing, will be appearing in a serious role with a lot of emotional depth. If that is not enough for you to want to watch the film, Zwigato has now been officially selected for its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

The news was shared by Applause Entertainment, the production house bankrolling Zwigato, on their social media handle. They also informed us that the movie would be screened under the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

Earlier, Zwigato had its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, written and directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma as a novice food delivery rider stuck in the woes of the gig economy.

Shahana Goswami plays his wife who has to start working to support the income. The Bhubaneswar-based film Zwigato depicts what a typical family goes through in the post-pandemic environment. It is a tale of life’s unrelenting hardship, yet there are heartfelt moments of joy.

This year’s Busan International Film Festival is slated to run from October 5 to 14.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show starts airing on TV once again on September 10. All the key members of the show are making a return except for Bharti Singh, who could not join because of scheduling conflicts with other projects.

