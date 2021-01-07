Kapil Sharma Summoned by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police Over Car Forgery Case

Comedian Kapil Sharma was summoned by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police to record his statement in connection with car designer Dilip Chhabria's alleged cheating and forgery case. Chhabria is already under the custody of the Mumbai Police.

A top Cop from the Mumbai Police told CNN-News18, "Kapil Sharma has been called by the CIU to record his statement in the fake vehicle registration case in which car designer Dilip Chhabria is already under our custody. Sharma had lodged a complaint against him already." Kapil Sharma's statement will be recorded as a witness. Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio 'DC', was booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B), and 34 of the Indian Penal code.

Meanwhile, Joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe Tuesday said that they have found that nearly 90 DC Avanti vehicles which were manufactured by Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt Ltd (DDCPL) were used for financing in an illegal manner. The Mumbai Police have also found multiple loans taken at a minimum of Rs 42 lakhs each which were availed on these cars by the company. The modus operandi was that the company on its own would pose as customers for their own manufactured cars and get loans from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and the same amount was not ever repaid. These vehicles were later sold to other innocent customers after availing financing once again by fraudulent means.