Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Posed Together with Salman Khan and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a major fallout during The Kapil Sharma Show and since then the two haven't worked together. Kapil allegedly misbehaved with Sunil, post which the latter denied working with him. The actor-comedian's chat show was also stalled. While Kapil apologised to Sunil and the two stated to have come on cordial terms with each other, they still haven't worked together.

On Saturday, Kapil took to social media to post a picture of himself with Salman Khan and Sunil. The three were present at Salman's brother Sohail Khan's birthday bash. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday (sic)."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans rushed to the comment section to celebrate their union. While one of the fans wrote, "waited for this moment for so long," a number of them requested them to start working together. Take a look:

Sunil Grover departed from the show after a brawl with Kapil Sharma during a flight. Reports claimed that Kapil Sharma was drunk and was abusing a crew member of the show. Grover stepped in to stop him but instead became another victim of Sharma's abuse. Following this, Sharma apologized to his fellow comedian on Twitter, in response to which Grover pointed out Sharma's flaws.

Following Sunil Grover's departure, Krushna Abhishek joined the show. Although his performances were first compared to Grover, he gradually began to take off as people stopped comparing the two. If Grover does return to the show alongside Sharma and Abhishek, it could only mean an explosive rise for the show's ratings as well as the content.

