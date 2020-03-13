Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Share the Stage Together with Mika Singh, Watch Video

Recently, at an event, former colleagues, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were spotted sharing the frame after a long time. The duo was joined by singer Mika Singh, who was invited to perform at the wedding of their common friend’s daughter.

In a video clip shared on Twitter by Kapil’s friend, the past contemporaries are enjoying the ceremony and seem okay with each other’s presence.

Kapil Sharma re-tweeted the clip along with a note expressing his gratitude and blessing to the newly wed. He wrote, “It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends”.

It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends 🙏 https://t.co/DKDSxoDh9e — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2020

Earlier this they were seen together posing with Salman Khan.

For the unversed, things soured between then close friends Kapil and Sunil after the two got involved in a spat on a plane journey back in 2017.

Following the fight, Sunil decided to part ways with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last year, in an interview with The Times of India, Sunil Grover was asked about returning to the show. He had said, "I didn’t know until now that I am returning to the show (laughs). But jokes apart, there is no such development as of now. Whenever it happens, I will myself announce about it".

His last big screen outing was in 2019 in Salman Khan starrer Bharat as Vilayti Khan.

