Kapil Sharma Switches Back to Punjabi After Flaunting ‘Too Much English’ Speaking Skills; Watch Hilarious Video

Kapil Sharma has established himself as a household name through his ability to make people laugh. The Kapil Sharma show cast including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur is currently in Canada for their live shows. Kapil is constantly updating people by sharing pictures and videos from his foreign tour with his colleagues.

Recently, the comedian treated his fans with another video in which he can be seen talking humorously about his jeep getting ‘smashed’. The caption of his post read, “Too much English in Toronto”

The video starts with him in the frame where he can be heard saying, “Bro assi ghuman aaye sige (We had come to ramble). Today is Canada Day, so we thought let's go out in open jeep. Now Let me show you. What happen. It's raining and our jeep is smashed.” Followed by his statement, Rajiv Thakur can be heard complaining, “and ye banda bathroom chale gaya open jeep khuli chor ke (this man went to the bathroom while leaving the open jeep open).”

In response, Kapil contradicts him and says, “Open jeep khuli hondi bro tenu angreji nahi aandi bro (Jeeps are open only, you don't know English brother).”

Kapil’s post captivated his fans’ attention. One of the social media users asked, “Sir ye English kis ladki ko impress karne ke liye bol rahe ho (Which girl are you trying to impress with your English)?” Several celebrities like Tiger Shroff and Bharti Singh flooded the comment section with heart and laughing emoticons. Parmeet Sethi also wrote, “Itni angreji bolega toh Canada waale rakh lenge tujhe apne paas (if you keep conversing in English so much then the canadians won't let you go)”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CffvpnXleU8/

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air last month as Kapil along with the cast jetted off on a world tour for his live performances. However, will be back on television in mid-September.

