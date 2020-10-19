Kapil Sharma Talks About War of Words Among the Mahabharat Actors, Says Viewers are His Priority

Recently The Kapil Sharma Show was at the centre of controversy after the cast members of BR Chopra's Mahabharat were invited on the show. Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah, had criticised the comedy show and called it 'vulgar.'

Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthir in the show, retaliated and said that Khanna was jealous as he was not invited. Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, said that Chauhan should not be speaking for the conedian himself and Khanna is entitled to his opinion.

While Kapil had previously not reacted to the controversy, he recently told Times of India, that the team's priority is to make their audience happy. Refraining from making personal comments, Kapil said, “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future.”

This is, however, not the first time the show has faced controversy after resuming production post lockdown. After comedian Kiku Sharda parodied a journalist on the show, #BoycottTheKapilSharmaShow started trending on Twitter.

The show, which airs on Colors TV, also stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar as show regulars.