Kapil Sharma Teams up with Guru Randhawa for a New Song

Popular comedian-host Kapil Sharma is set to join hands with close friend, singer Guru Randhawa. The actor-television presenter is also known for his singing prowess, in addition to his comic timing. In fact, Kapil came to Mumbai to pursue a career in singing. He was a participant in the reality show, Star ya Rockstar, judged by Anu Malik, Alisha Chinai and Mika Singh. Kapil has also sung the song Hum To Yaaro Latak Gaye in 2015 for his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Speaking about Kapil’s collaboration with Guru, the upcoming single is backed by T-Series. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Kapil, Guru and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar have been wanting to collaborate on a song for a while, and it has finally happened now. However, the song is yet to be filmed, after which they will decide on the release date.”

Kapil and Guru are known to have a very strong bond. The songwriter and music composer recently shared a photo on Instagram with Kapil and singer-film producer Amrinder Gill. He captioned the picture as, “My favourites.”

Guru has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest in the past. Last year, Kapil posted a picture from the sets with Guru and wrote, “Brother’s evening on The Kapil Sharma Show.” Guru came to the show with Nora Fatehi to promote their song, Naach Meri Raani.

To wish Kapil on his birthday, Guru shared a photo of the stand-up comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath. “Wishing Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday. Thanks for your love and support always. Have a great year ahead. Love you,”wrote Guru.

Guru also congratulated Kapil on the birth of his first child, daughter Anayra Sharma.

