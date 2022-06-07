Kapil Sharma Teases Archana Puran Singh For Laughter Champion, Says 'We Are Going...'

The Kapil Sharma Show aired its last episode of the season on Sunday (June 5). The episode welcomed the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo – Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. As Kapil Sharma bids farewell to his show, it is no secret that the popular comedy show will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh’s new show titled Indian Laughter Champion.

During the last episode, Kapil Sharma was seen teasing Archana Puran Singh regarding the same. “We are going, that is why your show is coming. Do we stay back?” he said. Prior to this, Kapil was also seen joking about how Archana will not be travelling to the US for their tour. However, the actress gave him a befitting come back and said, “Mein khud ke paise ki ticket le kar jaati hun. Mein producer ke kharche par ya sponsor ke kharche par mujhe jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. (I travel on my own expenses. I don’t need to travel on producer or sponsor’s money).”

For the unversed, as The Kapil Sharma Show has come to an end, Archana Puran Singh has united with Shekhar Suman for a new comedy show, Indian Laughter Champion. The two earlier shared the stage for Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Earlier, a promo of the show was released in which Archana and Shekhar were seen announcing their new show. The shooting for the show has already begun in Mumbai’s Filmcity. Recently, Archana dropped a video on social media where she talked about the Indian Laughter Champion. “I am sure you guys are gonna love the show. It’s the first day of the shoot, so wish me luck,” she said.

Meanwhile, as reported by Indianexpress.com, the show will be hosted by Rochelle Rao who was interestingly also seen in some of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

