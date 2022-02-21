Kapil Sharma Teases Neha Dhupia About Lockdown Pregnancy And Yami Gautam Over Her Wedding

Actors Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their film A Thursday. The Behzad Khambata-directed film made its debut on the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform last week. A Thursday narrates the story of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal, played by Yami, who kidnaps 16 school children. To release the kids, Naina sets a series of demands from the police. Neha plays the role of a shrewd cop along with Atul, who plays her colleague in the film.

To promote their recent film, the trio appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and indulged in some hilarious conversations. The 40-year-old comedian, who is the father of two kids, congratulated Neha on welcoming her second baby and hilariously said, “Mubarak ho, aapke bada pyara beta hua hai. Inhone bhi meri tarah lockdown ka pura fayda udhaya hai (Congratulations Neha, you have an adorable baby boy. She has also made full use of the lockdown period, just like me).” Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, has a three-year-old daughter Mehr and welcomed son Guriq in 2021.

Kapil didn’t spare Yami either. Teasing the actress for her lockdown wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Kapil said, “Main ye soch raha hun jinki shadiyan ho gayi thi unhone lockdown me bachche paida kar liye, jinki shaadi hi lockdown me hui hai, wo kya karenge? (I am wondering if people who were already married had kids during lockdown, but what will those couples do who tied the knot during lockdown)?”

During the episode, Kapil also pointed out how Neha is a very hygiene-conscious person. The comedian revealed how Neha had asked her co-star Mahesh Manjrekar in Dus Kahaniyaan to wash his hands five times before she kissed it for a scene in the movie. Neha reacted to this anecdote and said, “Main shaadi shuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab…(I am married now so I don’t do such roles).”

Besides Yami, Neha, and Atul, A Thursday also stars Karanvir Sharma and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles.

