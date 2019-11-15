Kapil Sharma Tells Akshay Kumar 'My Good News is Coming Before Yours' in Fun Twitter Exchange
Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Akshay Kumar engaged in a funny Twitter banter after the posters of the latter's film Good Newwz were released.
Akshay Kumar with Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni.
On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The film will see the Mission Mangal actor team up with Kareena Kapoor Khan and will also see Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.
Akshay shared three posters on his Twitter account all of which showed Kareena and Kiara playing the roles of to-be mums. While one poster had Akshay's face squashed between the baby bumps' of the two leading ladies, the second showed Diljit Dosanjh in a similar position, while the third showed all four actors from the film.
Captioning the image of the cast on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December (sic)."
The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz!Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December.#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/Sy7vN7y1q8— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
It was to this poster that comedian Kapil Sharma responded, indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood. Taking to Twitter, Sharma wished the team of Good Newwz and wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews.”
Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews https://t.co/8mSvwblMSp— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2019
Akshay Kumar too had a sweet response to Sharma, writing, "Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug "
Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug https://t.co/yf37oRQSvc— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2019
Directed by Raj Mehta, the Dharma Productions' film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.
