Kapil Sharma Tells Akshay Kumar 'My Good News is Coming Before Yours' in Fun Twitter Exchange

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The film will see the Mission Mangal actor team up with Kareena Kapoor Khan and will also see Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Akshay shared three posters on his Twitter account all of which showed Kareena and Kiara playing the roles of to-be mums. While one poster had Akshay's face squashed between the baby bumps' of the two leading ladies, the second showed Diljit Dosanjh in a similar position, while the third showed all four actors from the film.

Captioning the image of the cast on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December (sic)."

It was to this poster that comedian Kapil Sharma responded, indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood. Taking to Twitter, Sharma wished the team of Good Newwz and wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews.”

Akshay Kumar too had a sweet response to Sharma, writing, "Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug "

Directed by Raj Mehta, the Dharma Productions' film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

