Kapil Sharma Tells John Abraham He Wants to Lose 10 Kgs in a Month; Actor Shares Best Tips

Latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw actor John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and writer-director Milap Zaveri coming in as guests to promote the movie, Satyameva Jayate 2. Kapil was all praise for John for his fitness and the actor even went on to flaunt his washboard abs on the show, prompting Kapil to resume his fitness regime. Kapil sought John’s advice on losing weight.

Kapil requested John to share some tips to lose ten kilogram weight in one month. John instantly obliges to Kapil’s request and says that he shall give him a proper diet plan to lose weight. With John as his guide and mentor in his journey to lose weight, Kapil jokes one should take into consideration his stardom as the Bollywood actor is now his dietician. This leaves the audience and the guests in stitches. John and Kapil are also seen going in for a push up competition. However, Kapil fails to keep up with John’s fitness and endurance and sleeps while lying on his stomach.

The two also talk about Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who suffered a heart attack after working out in the gym. Kapil asks John to share advice on how much workout one should do and how much supplements should be consumed by those who workout. John emphasises on following a healthy and balanced diet, and suggests that one should not work out if they are feeling stressed. John also suggested that half an hour or 45 minutes of workout is enough for a person to stay fit considering they are also following a healthy diet. Talking about diet, Kapil also complimented the producer and former model for being a vegetarian and consuming proteins through plant-based meals.

During the episode, a weighing machine is also brought on stage and John shows that he weighs 84 kilograms.

