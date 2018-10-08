GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kapil will reportedly tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni in December this year.

Updated:October 8, 2018, 3:28 PM IST
Kapil Sharma to Get Married in December? Find Out Here
Kapil Sharma in a still from Koffee With Karan. (Image: Hotstar)
After having a troubled 2018, looks like Kapil Sharma is determined to end the year on a happy note.

His maiden Punjabi production Son Of Manjeet Singh is about to release and he recently confirmed his return to television with his once popular The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, he reportedly wants to get married to his girlfriend Ginni in December.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he is planning a grand wedding in Punjab and intends to throw a reception in Mumbai thereafter.

“It will be a four-day long big, fat Punjabi wedding for which his friends from the film industry will be flying down to Punjab. He will be hosting a party in Mumbai later,” one of his close friends told Mumbai Mirror.

Kapil took to social media to make public his love for Ginni in March 2017. To introduce her, he had written, “Will not say she is my better half. She completes me. Love u Ginni, please welcome her. I love her so much.”

On Saturday, announcing his comeback to TV, Kapil tweeted, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par.”




Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for San of Manjeet Singh’s release on October 12. It will clash with Pradeep Sarkar’s Kajol-starrer Helicoper Eela.

Several celebrities, including Askhay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Gippy Grewal, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have wished him luck on Twitter for his upcoming film.







As for his health, Kapil was recently admitted to a rehab centre in Bangalore to keep him off alcohol.
