Kapil Sharma to Sanya Malhotra, Reality Show Rejects Who Made it Big in Showbiz

Sanya Malhotra recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane, where she recounted how she was once rejected at the auditions of a dance reality show. The actress is among several other celebrities who have been rejected by some reality show or the other when they were strugglers, but went on to become successful in showbiz later in life. Comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajkummar Rao are among artistes who didn’t have much luck in reality shows early in their career.

The actress, on the sets of Dance Deewane to promote her film Pagglait, recalled a time when she was rejected by choreographer Dharmesh Yelande. Talking about the incident, she said, “Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it. It was 1 am in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film,” she added.A few years back, Kapil Sharma hosted the Indian Idol 10 team on his comedy show. Kapil, who often sings while hosting his show, revealed that he had tried his luck at an Indian Idol audition years ago. However, he could not get through. Recalling his experience, Kapil said, “Even I have auditioned for Indian Idol. I thought I will straight away sing in front of the judges, but that stage comes much later. In the beginning, you need to perform in front of some unknown people. They select and the chosen ones are sent to audition in front of judges. It’s quite a difficult task to reach that stage."While Rajkummar Rao is known for his intense performances on screen, the actor also has a passion for dancing. He revealed last year that he was rejected as a contestant on the dance reality show Boogie Woogie, which was started in 1996 by Jaaved Jaaferi. “Many years ago, when I was in class 11, I had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie with my younger brother. But, I got rejected back then. It feels great to be here today, and witness such amazing performances. It was nice of the judges to give me 30 points for my performance with the contestants here,” he said as a guest on India’s Best Dancer in 2020.Another talented actor making waves in Bollywood, Ayushmann was rejected by India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Ironically, he was called upon to mentor the contestants of the same show on 10 years later. “It was the spring of 2003 when I auditioned for season one of India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and I was rejected. It’s quite surreal that I am on the panel as a Bollywood buddy (friend) this time. I remember in 2003 I was this nerdy looking thin guy with spectacles. (I was) not six feet tall conventional hero type. But that was ten years back," he said in 2014. Not just this, Ayushmann also auditioned for the singing reality show Popstars, and got rejected.Singer Jubin Nautiyal was rejected as a contestant on the show Indian Idol but he did not lose hope. He then entered another reality show X-Factor and reached the top 25. In 2014, Jubin Nautiyal finally made his debut in the Bollywood music industry with the song Ek Mulakat from the movie Sonali Cable. Taking about being rejected, Jubin had told TOI last year, “I was thrown out of the show and that made me who am I today. It is not about the judges, honestly. It was not their fault, it was not a wrong decision on their end. Being a small town boy, I was killing it back home, and I think mere paer zameen pe thay nahi. I think all of that got into my head, and going to a reality show broke that.”