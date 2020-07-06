Kapil Sharma to Start Shooting for Comedy Show Mid-July, Sonu Sood Could Be Among First Guests

Shooting for the very popular The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly resume in the middle of July. It is being said that Sonu Sood might be one of the celebrity guests on the comedy show.

The weekend comedy show is all set to return to the sets while complying with the state government's SOPs, reported Mumbai Mirror. So far, the audience has been watching re-runs of The Kapil Sharma Show during the lockdown.

The show's team has already started preparations to resume shooting by mid-July. The artistes, including Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, have been rehearsing via virtual conferencing. Archana Puran Singh will be back on the judge's chair. The audience can expect a lot of jokes related to lockdown and Covid-19, said a source.

Sanitisation of the set has already begun at Mumbai's Film City. Several actors are being spoken to for making an appearance, and it is said Sonu Sood will be one of the first guests. The actor has been in the limelight since the lockdown started with his generous efforts to help migrants.

There will be some changes in the format of the show. It was earlier shot in front of a live audience, who also got to interact with the actors and artistes on stage. It is being reported that there will be no live audience anymore, in order to maintain social distancing.