Kapil Sharma to Take a Break from The Kapil Sharma Show, Know Why

The comedian-actor was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Kapil Sharma to Take a Break from The Kapil Sharma Show, Know Why
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kapil Sharma
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is reportedly taking a brief break from his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show as he apparently plans to go on a babymoon with wife Ginni Chatrath.

As per India Today.com, Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child and the comedian is planning a brief vacation with his wife in order to spend some quality time with her.

However, Kapil hasn't yet confirmed the news. The baby is reportedly due December. The report further states that Kapil and Ginni will head to Canada for a ten-day vacation. Due to Kapil's packed schedule, the couple couldn't go for a proper honeymoon so this will be their first vacation after their wedding. Kapil will reportedly shoot for his episodes in advance so that his work doesn't get affected.

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Kapil's family also hosted a reception in Amritsar for the newlyweds. He, too, organised a separate function in Mumbai on December 24 for his colleagues and members of the film fraternity.

Talking about it, Kapil earlier revealed that about 5000 people gate-crashed his wedding. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he said.

After having battled several lows, Kapil is finally in a happy space professionally. The comedian-actor was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.

