GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Confirmed! Kapil Sharma to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December

A day after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their marriage dates, Kapil Sharma has confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December this year.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Confirmed! Kapil Sharma to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December
Image: Twitter/ Kapil Sharma
Loading...
It's the wedding season in the Indian showbiz. A day after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their marriage dates, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December, this year.

The couple will get married in Jalandhar on December 12 and will host a reception in Mumbai on December 14.

"We wanted to keep it a low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish," Kapil confirmed the news to IANS.

Kapil said though the wedding date was fixed long back, he decided to keep mum due to the promotions of his maiden production Son Of Manjeet Singh.

"For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.

Meanwhile, Kapil recently announced that he would begin the shoot of new season of The Kapil Sharma Show soon.

Kapil had been struggling to get back to his work since his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was taken off-air after only two episodes. Before that, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, struggled to fight negative publicity and decreasing TRP.

The comedian was surrounded by controversies around his temperament and love life, when he vanished from the small screen abruptly earlier this year.


Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...