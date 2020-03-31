Kapil Sharma to Worship Infant Daughter Anayra as Kanjak on Ashtami this Navratri

People who observe Chaitra Navratri worship young girls as Kanjaks on the eighth day of the festival. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who became a father a few months ago, will be worshiping his daughter Anayra this year.

The Kanjak tradition associated with Ashtami is to honour a group of young girls who are invited into the house. But with the lockdown, Kapil said he would be worshiping his own daughter this year on April 1.

Kapil was on a live chat with comedian Bharti Singh on Instagram when he talked about his plans for Ashtami. He said he will miss the tradition when young girls come to his house and said that he will do all that he missed this time during next Navratri.

He married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Anarya, on December 10, 2019.

Kapil appealed to people to stay home during the 21-day lockdown and take all precautions. Bharti said that she will distribute food among the watchmen of her building and all those who need it, as this time she will not be able to invite Kanjaks to her home.

