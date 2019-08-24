Kapil Sharma is known for advocating and voicing concern over social issues, like caring for elderly people and pets and being kind to each other in general as a society, on his chat shows, so its is only natural for someone of his stature to appeal to his fans in cases of natural calamity also.

In the matter related to Punjab floods, Kapil recently issued a video, appealing to fans to come forward in support of the state and flood victims, both monetary and otherwise. However, the comedian also faced anger of tweeple for speaking in favour of Punjab flood victims only and not for people who suffered from floods in other parts of India like Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat.

In the video, for which Kapil faced trolling, he can be seen referring to an organisation for support, Khalsa Aid, which can work together to help the flood victims.

Reacting to the video, fans reminded Kapil that all of the aforementioned states were facing devastation in the wake of rains and floods, and not just Punjab. See some of the reactions to Kapil's video appeal to help Punjab flood victims here.

Sir ji odisha mea bhi jab aaya tha abhi appeal ki thi tab kaha sea aap — राजा ❤️ (@RaghurajPrSingh) August 22, 2019

Responding to people's comments to his video, Kapil later issued a clarification post in which he urged people to help and support victims of floods in all the states in India. He also called out people who he thought just "commented" on social media instead of helping people out. See Kapil's post here:

On the work front, Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show will see Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi as guests over the weekend episodes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.