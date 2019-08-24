Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only, Actor-comedian Clarifies

Kapil Sharma posted a video, urging people to come out in support of flood victims in Punjab. The actor-comedian was trolled for not naming other states which suffered devastation from rains and flooding.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only, Actor-comedian Clarifies
Image of Kapil Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Kapil Sharma is known for advocating and voicing concern over social issues, like caring for elderly people and pets and being kind to each other in general as a society, on his chat shows, so its is only natural for someone of his stature to appeal to his fans in cases of natural calamity also.

In the matter related to Punjab floods, Kapil recently issued a video, appealing to fans to come forward in support of the state and flood victims, both monetary and otherwise. However, the comedian also faced anger of tweeple for speaking in favour of Punjab flood victims only and not for people who suffered from floods in other parts of India like Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat.

In the video, for which Kapil faced trolling, he can be seen referring to an organisation for support, Khalsa Aid, which can work together to help the flood victims.

Reacting to the video, fans reminded Kapil that all of the aforementioned states were facing devastation in the wake of rains and floods, and not just Punjab. See some of the reactions to Kapil's video appeal to help Punjab flood victims here.

Responding to people's comments to his video, Kapil later issued a clarification post in which he urged people to help and support victims of floods in all the states in India. He also called out people who he thought just "commented" on social media instead of helping people out. See Kapil's post here:

On the work front, Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show will see Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi as guests over the weekend episodes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram