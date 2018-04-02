Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018

Long after the mid-air tiff between comedians and colleagues Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines, looks like the two of them have buried the hatchet for the good. Ever since the controversy went viral, Kapil continued to receive flak on several social media platforms for his unruly behaviour.But on Kapil's 37th birthday, Sunil decided to wish well for his ex-colleague and ex-good friend. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes."For the uninitiated, Sharma had allegedly abused Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar and Chandana Prabhakar while on a flight back from Australia. The scuffle led the popular television show Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma fall to bits and pieces when half its team left and left its loyal fan base extremely disappointed.On the professional front, Kapil is back with another television series titled Family Time With Kapil which has opened to a bag of mixed reviews while Sunil Grover is gearing up for a cricket-based comedy show.