English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness
Long after the mid-air tiff between comedians and colleagues Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines, looks like the two of them have buried the hatchet for the good.
A file photo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.
Long after the mid-air tiff between comedians and colleagues Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines, looks like the two of them have buried the hatchet for the good. Ever since the controversy went viral, Kapil continued to receive flak on several social media platforms for his unruly behaviour.
But on Kapil's 37th birthday, Sunil decided to wish well for his ex-colleague and ex-good friend. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes."
For the uninitiated, Sharma had allegedly abused Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar and Chandana Prabhakar while on a flight back from Australia. The scuffle led the popular television show Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma fall to bits and pieces when half its team left and left its loyal fan base extremely disappointed.
On the professional front, Kapil is back with another television series titled Family Time With Kapil which has opened to a bag of mixed reviews while Sunil Grover is gearing up for a cricket-based comedy show.
Also Watch
But on Kapil's 37th birthday, Sunil decided to wish well for his ex-colleague and ex-good friend. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes."
Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018
For the uninitiated, Sharma had allegedly abused Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar and Chandana Prabhakar while on a flight back from Australia. The scuffle led the popular television show Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma fall to bits and pieces when half its team left and left its loyal fan base extremely disappointed.
On the professional front, Kapil is back with another television series titled Family Time With Kapil which has opened to a bag of mixed reviews while Sunil Grover is gearing up for a cricket-based comedy show.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Kapil Sharma Turns 37: Sunil Grover Buries The Hatchet, Wishes His 'Brother' Health and Happiness
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific