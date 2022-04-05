Kapil Sharma Turns 41: Here are Highlights From His Birthday Bash

Comedy king Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on April 2 at a theme birthday party filled with lots of dance and music. The comedian enjoyed his 41st birthday with his wife Ginni Chatrath and kids Anayra and Trishaan Sharma. Several pictures and videos have emerged in which Kapil can be seen enjoying a birthday bash with friends and family.

These pictures speak volumes of the fun Kapil had at his birthday party.

Another picture from the party shows a two-tier cake with musical symbols drawn on it. In the background, a large birthday cut out with Neon lighting can also be seen.

Several famous Punjabi singers could also be seen gracing the comedian’s birthday bash. Laare fame singer Teji Bajwa was also seen at the party and made celebrations lively by singing some of his famous songs. Kapil, who is a fantastic singer himself joined Teji for a song.

Teji also penned a note wishing the comedy king on his birthday. Teji wrote that it was an honour to perform on his birthday. The singer also said that Kapil is the most talented and humble human. Teji congratulated Kapil and his family and also thanked Jasbir Jassi and Yasir Hussain for making celebrations more happening.

In the hashtag, he wrote the name of his band Karinday.

In this reel, Kapil can be seen dancing his heart out to a song sung by Teji. He also joined Teji in singing Mere Rashke Qamar song.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb12KG0O2nH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The comedy king had a gala time celebrating some priceless moments of his life.

Kapil also visited Golden Temple in Amritsar with his wife. Kapil shared two pictures.

On the work front, Kapil will be seen in an upcoming project by writer and director Nandita Das. Kapil will be enacting the role of a food delivery boy in this film.

