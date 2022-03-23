Kapil Sharma Wittily Reacts To Troll Asking If He's 'Buttering' Bhagwant Mann For Rajya Sabha Seat

Kapil Sharma has been showing his support to Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The comedian-turned-politician contested as an AAP candidate in the state and won the majority of the seats. At the time, Kapil had shared a picture with Bhagwant and congratulated him. Kapil yet again was praising Bhagwant for launching an anti-corruption helpline number. The Kapil Sharma Show host retweeted the Punjab CM’s tweet regarding the helpline details and said, “So proud of you paji.

A troll took to the thread and asked Kapil Sharma in Hindi if he was ‘buttering’ Bhagwant Mann to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha. “Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan," the Twitter user asked in Hindi. The troll was referring to cricketer Harbhajan Singh who has been announced as one of Punjab’s three representatives to the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to the tweet, Kapil channelled his inner wit and said, “Not at all, my small dream is that the country should progress (folded hands emoji). If you want, I can ask for a job for you." Fans praised Kapil for his response.

Kapil Sharma has been busy with work lately. The comedian has been juggling between his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and the shoot of his upcoming movie with Nandita Das. The film is being shot in Odisha. A video of Kapil doubling up as a food delivery boy had gone viral recently. The actor-comedian also took a break from his work and visited the Jagannatha Temple in Puri. He also visited the Konark Sun Temple which is 35 kilometers from Puri. Sharing a picture from his visit on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “It was a wonderful experience visiting Konark Sun Temple. Odisha is beautiful." Kapil has also announced a world tour.

