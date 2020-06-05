Kapil Sharma would Love Unite with Sunil Grover if There is an Opportunity

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for an on-screen collaboration of stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sunil Grover.

During a recent chat with Bombay Times, Sharma made it clear he would love to unite with Grover if an opportunity comes their way.

Sharma said he keeps meeting his ex-colleague often. Last time, he met Grover at Gurdas Maan’s son’s wedding in Punjab. He added that Grover is a fine actor and that trivial issues cannot end a relationship. Sharma also revealed he gets to learn a lot from different artists he works with and in the same way he has learnt a lot from Grover.

"When we are together, we don’t have to work too hard, because we know each other rather well,” he said.

Further, Sharma said since his current show is doing well, he keeps getting ideas in his mind to plan something with Grover for another platform.

Grover also wished his former colleague on his birthday on April 2.

“Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter @KapilSharmaK9, “he tweeted.

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

Things between Kapil and Sunil soured after the two got involved in a heated argument on a plane journey back in 2017. However, it seems the duo has resolved their difference and is now maintaining a cordial rapport.

Last year, Sunil Grover spoke to Times Of India when asked about returning to the show. He said, "Whenever it happens, I will myself announce it".

